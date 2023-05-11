“Too many stray dogs, Southern Italy looks like Colombia”: the controversy at the Giro d’Italia

Remco Evenepoel was the protagonist during the fifth stage of the Tour of Italy of an accident caused by a vehicle hitting the road doggie: despite the sudden fall, the 23-year-old Belgian world champion got up and continued the stage, without suffering serious consequences. Soudal Quick-Step team manager Patrick Lefevere however he controversially commented on the episode involving his cyclist on Wednesday: “Naturally it is not fun when you have an experience like that, because Remco was doing very well. Everyone was in panicked for the struggling team, but he stayed sereno and said that as long as there was trouble, there was no problem”.

Lefevere also expressed criticism of the excessive presence of stray dogs in the Southwhich he considered a serious problem on the course: “Obviously is not beautiful that things like this happen because Remco was good. On the route I saw at least 15 stray dogs along the roads. Two mestizos, for example, made their way through the crowd. This it is typical of Southern Italy. It seemed to me, and I don’t want to exaggerate, to be in Colombia. As a cyclist you can’t take everything into account, you have to hope a little for the good will of the people and the police so that everything works out the right way. safer possible”. Maybe too much attack. Evenepoel was then the victim of another crash in the final stage in Salerno: in this case, it was all his fault. Indeed he asked Excuse me to the two Trek Segafredo cyclists involved, Pedersen e Kirsch.