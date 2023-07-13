Too much Alcaraz for Berrettini: the heart is not enough

Matteo Berrettini’s journey to the Championships stops in the round of 16: opposite world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the 27-year-old Roman has to give up in four sets after just over three hours of play. Arriving at Wimbledon with very few matches on his legs, back from the tears of Stuttgart where he was badly beaten by Lorenzo Sonego, Berrettini played evenly for about an hour, until his physical conditions allowed. After that the challenge on the Central proved to be a prohibitive mismatch for the bluehere already a finalist in 2021 (3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3).

The 20-year-old from El Palmar (Murcia), who was eliminated in the round of 16 by another Italian, Jannik Sinner last year at Wimbledon, will face in the next round the same age Danish Holger Rune, winner in four sets over the 32-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 6-3). Balance sheet in perfect equality in direct clashes, one victory for each side, but no precedent on grass.

Novak Djokovic also progresses to the quarterfinals who overcomes, not without difficulty, even the Pole Hubert Hurkacz to extend his unbeaten streak at the Championships. Undefeated since 2017, fresh from four consecutive triumphs on the lawns of Wimbledon, the No. 2 of the seed won the match after the suspension on Sunday, when he was ahead by two sets. When play resumed, Djokovic lost the third setbefore meeting up in time to prevent the match from dragging on to the fifth game (7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4). “I can’t remember the last time I felt so useless in my return. Thanks to Hubert’s serve, precise and powerful. He has one of the best serves on the circuit, I was also a bit lucky because the match could have ended with a score different”, confessed the Serbian champion.

Another Russian, Daniil Medvedev, takes the ticket to the quarterfinals: the favorite n.3 takes advantage of the withdrawal of the Czech Jiri Lehecka, when he was ahead by two sets (64 62), to reach the last eight of Wimbledon for the first time.

Medvedev who on Wednesday will challenge one of the surprises of this 136th edition of Wimbledon, the American Christopher Eubanks. Making his absolute debut on the Church Road lawns, despite being a professional since 2017, the 27-year-old from Atlantason of a Preacher Man, overtakes the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of a battle that dragged on to the fifth set, favorite n.5 (36 76(4) 36 64 64).

On Tuesday it will be Jannick Sinner’s turnthe first Italian to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for two years in a row, look for the pass to the first semifinal in a Slam round: on his way the Russian Roman Safiullin, already faced (and beaten) by the 21-year-old from South Tyrol.

In the women’s field defeat with controversy, vice versa, for the very young Mirra Andreeva, new prodigy of world tennis. After the third round at Roland Garros, the No. 102 in the ranking has to surrender in three sets to the American Madison Keys (36 76(4) 62), who closes the match thanks to the penalty point that the chair judge inflicts on the 16-year-old Russian for throwing the racket.

The number 2 in the world Aryna Sabalenka beat the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (#22) 6-4, 6-0 in 1h11 gaining access to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Sabalenka will face American Madison Keys (No. 18) to try to reach the semifinals in London. Finalist last year, Our Jabeur she overcame the Czech Petra Kvitova in the round of 16, whom the Tunisian eliminated in two sets (6-0, 6-3) and just over an hour of play. The number 6 in the world will find the Kazakh in the quarterfinals Elena Rybakina who had beaten her in three sets in the final last year.

