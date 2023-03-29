Too much sport is bad for sex. Or rather, professional sport can damage an athlete’s sexual health. This is what emerged during the Quality of Life in Urology and Andrology congress organized by the Italian Society of Urology. Some sports in particular if practiced at a professional level, they risk undermining the sexual health of those who practice them, regardless of gender. Body building, horse riding, cycling and running would cause erectile dysfunction. It is not a question, as one might imagine, of problems caused only by doping substances, but also by excessive physical effort.

Too much sport is bad for sex

Professor Francesco Sasso, a urologist at the Catholic University of Rome, raised the alarm regarding the practice of overtraining, such as the habit of running more than 100km a week, explaining that it is a risk that concerns everyone, regardless of age.

Bici e running

Erectile dysfunction is generally age-related: over the age of 50, about 50% of men suffer from it. In the case of horse riding, cycling and bodybuilding, the risk factors would be the physical traumas to which the athletes are subjected: for example, being in the saddle for hours causes compression of the perineal area, which in turn slows down the blood flow to the area pelvic, with long-term loss of elasticity. As for running, the limit that puts you at risk is that of 100 km per week.

Moderation wins

To deal with these risks, the advice that emerged from the congress is not to give up sport, which is always a recommended physical activity also for the sexual sphere, but to find the right balance in training rhythms: “the well-conducted exercise improves sexual health.”

Photo on cottonbro and Pexels / by We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash

