There are some of the most harmful and invasive animals in the world that you would never know are that annoying, but they are so annoying that they are also banned in some countrieslike the very common water turtles.

Guard the gallery with the most invasive animals in the world and their characteristics that make them so annoying.

Top 10 Most Harmful And Invasive Animals In The World You Would Never Tell, Photos

Invasive animals are naturally a species, but are species that have been introduced into an environment in which they are not native and which have a negative impact on ecosystems, biodiversity or the economy. As well as on our patience and psychology.

Some species often they spread very quickly and compete with native ones for available resources. Here are some examples of invasive animals.

1. Stray dog

Stray or feral dogs may represent a threat to local wildlife and can transmit disease. They are often the result of pet dogs being abandoned.

2. Domestic goat

Some of the most damaging invasions around the world are made up of livestock in the wild. Globally goats are very harmful to native habitats, particularly in island ecosystems.

In fact, many islands around the world have too many herds of free-roaming goats, often abandoned by ship crews to ensure there is protein on the island when they return. AND they eat everything they find in their way.

3. Rana toro

Native to North America, the bullfrog has been introduced to many parts of the world as a farmed species for human consumption. But its aggressiveness and ability to compete with native species make it one threat to aquatic ecosystems.

4. Leopard gecko

This species of gecko is native to Asia, but has been introduced to many parts of the world as a pet. In some regions, leopard geckos are escaped or were released in the environment and have negatively impacted native lizard populations.

5. Red marsh shrimp

There are approximately 500 species of shrimp, 400 of which are found in North America.

One of the biggest threats to crayfish is the crayfish themselves. The red swamp shrimp is one of the worst invasive animals. Originally from the southern United States, today it is present in 40 countries, introduced for food purposes. They are highly predatory animals, they have reduced amphibian populations in some areas. In Europe, they have reduced native crayfish populations.

6. Red eared turtle

We love them and keep them indoors, but terrapins are really invasive.

Also called red-eared spiders, they are native to the southern United States.

Many landlords do what they believe is nice, ie release the turtle into the local pond. Turtle releases peaked in the 1990s as many children bought pets thanks to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fad.

Thanks to these releases, red-eared spiders they are found today on every continent except Antarctica. In the Pacific Northwest they are so common that many think they are indigenous. After all, turtles look pretty benign.

But they are also carriers of harmful pests and diseases. Enough to be banned in some American states.

7. Eastern gray squirrel

The eastern gray squirrel, like the fox squirrel, is an animal familiar in rural habitats, suburban and urban, to the point where many of us take it for granted.

But gray squirrels have spread from North America around the world and become detrimental to native squirrels. In the United States it has supplanted the western gray squirrel, an attractive, silvery squirrel with a bushier tail.

In the UK now it outruns the native red squirrel, often attacking and killing it.

98. Raccoon dog

Originally from Asia, the raccoon dog was introduced to parts of Europe. This species can compete with local wildlife and carry disease.

9. Common carp

Common carp are native to Asia, but have been introduced to many parts of the world for fishing purposes. They can cause damage to aquatic ecosystems by disturbing river bottoms and competing with native species for food and space.

10. Coyote

Also known as the American dog, the coyote is native to North America but has spread to different parts of the continent. Can teaching local species and cause problems for agriculture and livestock.

Photo Pexels., Wikimedia Commons, PxHere

