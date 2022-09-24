Original title: TOP5 of the top 100 players is released!Antetokounmpo tops Curry’s 5th percentile as the only U.S. player

On September 24th, Beijing time, last night ESPN announced the TOP5 NBA players in the new season, which are Antetokounmpo, Jokic, Doncic, Embiid, and Curry. Antetokounmpo’s ranking can be said to be well deserved. In addition to this list, Antetokounmpo also ranked first in the new season player rankings previously selected by CBS.

The top five rankings of the top 100 players are as follows:

1. Antetokounmpo (2nd last season)

2. Jokic (6th last season)

3. Doncic (4th last season)

4. Embiid (7th last season)

5. Curry (5th last season)

It is worth mentioning that Curry ranked fifth for two consecutive years and is the only American player in the top five. The other four are European players.

After the top 100 players list was released, the inventory of each team’s ranking also appeared one after another. Among them, the Celtics are the team with the largest number of players on the list, with a total of 7 players on the list. They are Grant Williams (99), Malcolm Brogdon (87), Al Horford (70), Robert Williams (58), Marcus Smart (34) , Jaylen Brown (22), Jayson Tatum (7).

