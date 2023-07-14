Home » Top 25 players at Women’s World Cup: Caroline Graham Hansen
by admin
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year’s tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Caroline Graham Hansen
Rank: 7
Country: Norway
Club: FC Barcelona
Position: Forward
Age: 28

The Barcelona winger’s dribbling skills, play making and passing ability make her a dangerous player to defend out wide. If Norway can find her isolated on the wing, the dominoes of the opponent will likely fall.

Noway needs to bounce back from their display at the Euros and for that to happen, Caroline Graham Hansen will have to play a leading role and create space for her fellow star teammate Ada Hegerberg.

Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen: No. 7 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

