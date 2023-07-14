Top 25 players at Women’s World Cup: Caroline Graham Hansen

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year’s tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Caroline Graham Hansen

Rank: 7

Country: Norway

Club: FC Barcelona

Position: Forward

Age: 28

The Barcelona winger’s dribbling skills, play making and passing ability make her a dangerous player to defend out wide. If Norway can find her isolated on the wing, the dominoes of the opponent will likely fall.

Noway needs to bounce back from their display at the Euros and for that to happen, Caroline Graham Hansen will have to play a leading role and create space for her fellow star teammate Ada Hegerberg.

