Top 5 running apps

The Apps for running they are the inseparable companions of every runner. But not all apps are the sameand it’s not just a matter of colors and designs: there are some more suitable for advanced runners, who need to monitor their performance, others for those who want to start and need easy-to-follow programs, still others for those who run for fun and can’t do without the social & music side, and finally others for those who need to stay motivated, chasing away the temptation of the sofa, or to find new paths because they are often travelling.

The 5 best Apps for running based on the use you want to make of them

Here then, among all those you can find for iOS and Android on the Apple Store or Google Play, the 5 best running apps based on how you want to use them. We have considered only the Free functions, that is, that you can use without paying subscriptions or to unlock additional functions, and taking into account the broader compatibility with both the main smartphones currently on the market and with the main running monitoring devices, from sports watches to fitness bracelets.

1. Couch-to-5K, the best app to start running

Easy, immediate, with the only “problem” that it is in English. But once you figure that out Couch-to-5K means from the sofa to the 5km run, and which is useful for those who have never run and want to start by setting themselves the first goal (the fateful 5 km in fact) everything else is really easy. There are simple 30′ workouts to arrive in 9 weeks to run precisely 5 km. In the meantime, if you want, here you can find our advice to start running and really succeed, and here those instead to not stop at 5 km but get to run as many as 10.

2. Strava, the best App to analyze running performance

Born for cyclists, landed among runners, Strava is undoubtedly the best when it comes to putting together the data of many workouts by analyzing distances, height differences, heart rate (but for this you need a wristwatch with a heart rate monitor, or a chest strap) and other useful information for those who train really seriously . Plus non-trivial, it is compatible with practically all the main native Apps of manufacturers of sports tracking devices, from Polar to Garmin and Suunto down. Another plus: if after the race you want to dedicate yourself to cycling, it already has all the necessary metrics for that too.

3. MapMyRun, the best App to find new running routes

If you always run in the same place, you probably don’t need it, because you figured out the most popular routes by yourself. But if you often travel and never leave your running shoes at home then this App (acquired by Under Armour, hence their prominent logo) is what you need: MapMyRun practically merges user data and shows you the most popular routes (also for safety reasons, not just for training convenience or scenic beauty) and of course adds other tracking functions as well.

4. Runtastic, the best App to stay motivated to run

The first, the original and in many respects still the best app for running. But over time Runtastic has been enriched with a whole ecosystem of accessory and related functions that in one way or another always draw you into training, performance, your commitment and inevitably keep you motivated (starting with your personal diary) .

5. Nike Run Club, the best running App for music & social

It’s already installed in the Apple Watch, has features for everyone from beginners to veterans, tracks different metrics no more and no less than many, but when it comes to Music (read: Spotify integration) & Social (read: workout sharing with photos and routes) is undoubtedly the best.

