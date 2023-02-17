L’mountain bike training it’s not just pedaling, pedaling and pedaling again. Indeed, from time to time it is more than It is helpful to do some exercises to increase muscle strength, especially for all those body segments that don’t train when you’re in the saddle and which, however, can give you a huge advantage right when pedalling. Not only that: increasing muscle strength and endurance also serves to reduce overload injuries, such as tendonitis, ea balance the inevitable muscular imbalances that a sport like cycling entails. The good news is that it is not necessary to go to the gym to train strength aimed at MTB but some simple bodyweight exercises that can be done anywhere, at home or in the garden or in the park, may be enough and advance. More: paraphrasing the Pareto principle, these sectoral and “off-bike” workouts can make a big improvement also in terms of driving technique, muscle recruitment, endurance and stability.

How to train strength for mountain biking

Strength training for mountain biking can be done with a few exercises, to be performed with the body free or even with small overloads, following the methods of weight training (which we have explained here) or circuit training (which we have illustrated here instead). Number of repetitions, series and recovery times obviously depend on the individual training level: in the absence of a coach you can organize yourself in time and calibrate yourself as you learn to perform the exercises and understand what workload you can manage hold up. The good news is that most bodyweight exercises can be harder, harder, and more effective with a few simple steps, such as overloading or increasing instability. The result? A better posture in the saddle, more resistance on climbs and long rides, a safer and more solid ride and better control of the bicycle.

9 training exercises for mountain biking

There is no need to invent who knows what: for mountain bike training exercises that train strength and make us improve even in the saddle, a circuit with a few stations may be enough, like these with 9 exercises of which you can find the illustration and the description in the gallery:

You lunge forward

Pushups

Plank laterali

Reverse bridge

rematore

Dead Bug

Squat

Calf, or toe thrusts

Plank

For other advice on training, choosing a bicycle, MTB maintenance, clothing, accessories and equipment, you can read here.

READ ALSO

Advertising