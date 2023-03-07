An irritated FC Bayern fought back masterfully in the most exciting title fight in years. The Munich champions countered Borussia Dortmund’s attack on the Bundesliga throne in the top game against Union Berlin with a mighty 3-0 (3-0). In front of 75,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena on Sunday, coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team crowned their offensive enthusiasm with goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (31st minute), Kingsley Coman (40th) and birthday boy Jamal Musiala (20) in injury time the first half.

“Only FCB will be German champions,” chanted the delighted Bayern supporters in the Munich snowstorm. Bayern (46 points) lead the table thanks to the significantly better goal difference even after the 22nd match day ahead of BVB and Union (43). The Berliners were only able to stop the Bayern Express halfway in their first defeat in 2023 in the first half hour.

After conceding the first goal, however, the amazing Bayern hunter lacked the energy to defend himself. Just three days after the tour de force in the great success in the Europa League against Ajax Amsterdam, that was not surprising. After the break, the good Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow prevented even worse things for the Irons with a few saves, such as against the agile but hapless Bayern captain Thomas Müller (73rd) or Alphono Davies (86th).

In the Bundesliga, a thrilling title duel between Bayern and BVB is looming at the start of the last third of the season. A week after his verbal blunder against the referee team after the defeat in Mönchengladbach, Nagelsmann was able to enjoy his team’s game this time. He got what he wanted to see. A demonstration of power by his pros, who needed a certain amount of time to start, but then combined their goals in a way that was worth seeing.

Joshua Kimmich was the boss in midfield with clever passes. Coman, who was still injured and sorely missed at the 2: 3 in Gladbach, was a constant asset. And veteran Müller demonstrated his value not only with two assists. “A certain axis is important, Thomas is part of it,” Nagelsmann said before the start of the DAZN streaming service. After the break, star striker Sadio Mané also made a comeback after more than three months out through injury.

He fitted in well. Union coach Urs Fischer had expected “irritated” Bayern – and was confirmed. His players lacked the physical and mental freshness against rested Munich, who were often faster and prevailed in decisive duels. The second Bayern goal came from a vigorously won header by defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Müller passed the ball on to Coman’s run, which was completed ice-cold in the occasional snowstorm. Before that, Union’s Aissa Laidouni had the only chance to turn the game around. His volley flew over the goal (37th). After the break, Union managed to contain the damage with luck and Rönnow.