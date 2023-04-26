Top game in the Premier League: Manchester City humiliate Arsenal

Status: 04/26/2023 10:59 p.m

Manchester City clearly showed Arsenal the limits in the top game of the Premier League and set course for the renewed championship title.

On Wednesday evening (April 26th, 2023) Manchester City achieved an impressive 3-1 win over leaders Arsenal in the top game. Kevin De Bruyne (7th, 54th minute) and John Stones (45th + 1) scored the goals for the Manchester champions, Rob Holding was able to shorten the time for Arsenal (81st), Erling Haaland got the final score (90th + 5th minute). ).

The win reduced City’s 73-point gap to the Gunners (75) to two points, although the Manchester champions played two games less. Pep Guardiola’s team has the title defense in the Premier League in their own hands – and still has the chance of three titles.

As expected, Guardiola had rebuilt his team significantly compared to the cup win against second division club Sheffield. De Bruyne, Rodri, John Stones, Ruben Dias and also keeper Ederson returned to the starting XI. Arsenal were able to rely on Granit Xhaka again, who was out ill in the 3-3 win over Southampton. In the last vulnerable defensive coach Mikel Arteta left it with the back four. William Saliba was still missing in the center of defence.

Arsenal under pressure from the start – De Bruyne in the lead

Arsenal’s defense was under pressure from the start, after less than three minutes there was the first excitement: De Bruyne fell in the penalty area in a duel with Thomas Partey, but referee Michael Oliver rightly allowed play to continue. City then struck with the next speed attack: Arsenal’s cover group had moved up a long way, Erling Haaland fixed a long ball in midfield and served De Bruyne, who had run along, perfectly. The Belgian playmaker picked up speed – and overcame Aaron Ramsdale in the box with a well-placed shot from a good 20 meters into the near corner.

Haaland and De Bruyne unstoppable

Arsenal’s tactic of pressing up didn’t work afterwards either: City remained confident on the ball, powerful and repeatedly found a way towards the opposing penalty area by switching quickly. Led by the irresistible attacking duo De Bruyne and Haaland: After 25 minutes, De Bruyne had the 2-0 on his feet, but Arsenal’s Ben White blocked the shot with a strong tackle. Less than 120 seconds later, Haaland was again unstoppable and had his first big chance, Ramsdale thwarted the Norwegian’s shot with a brilliant act.

Arsenal overwhelmed and without confidence

Arsenal seemed overwhelmed – and lacked confidence in their own advances: it was only after 35 minutes that the first serious shot came, but Partey’s shot from the edge of the penalty area missed the goal. Arsenal’s pacemaker Martin Odegaard remained invisible, and the Gunners’ defense continued to be taken by surprise almost every minute: Haaland missed two more huge chances, once after strong preliminary work by Ilkay Gündogan.

It wasn’t until the stoppage time of the first half that the City fans were able to celebrate a second time – albeit with a delay. John Stones headed De Bruyne’s perfectly curled free-kick into the far corner – the linesman initially ruled it was offside, but the goal was awarded after the video assistant (VAR) checked it.

Only yellow for Ruben Dias after assault – City in luck

The video assistant then decided again in favor of the champions, Ruben Dias kicked Ben White while lying on the ground and hit Arsenal’s defender in the back of the knee. Referee Oliver had the scene checked and then, incomprehensibly, only drew yellow.

Arsenal seemed to have had their teeth pulled at half-time – Xhaka made a statement with a shot just after the break, but Ederson in the City box saved easily. The Gunners’ hopes of finding a way back into the game were soon destroyed again by Haaland and De Bruyne in a co-production: the Norwegian plowed through Arsenal’s cover and laid across to De Bruyne, who scored to make it 3-0 – at least then the humiliation for the “Gunners” was perfect. City then switched to management mode, Holding’s goal with a shot from the edge of the penalty area came too late. In injury time, Haaland, who had missed an incredible number of chances, still struck – his 33rd goal of the season.