On Saturday, 1. FC Kaiserslautern welcomes Hamburger SV to the top game in the second division. It’s a duel with a long history.

It was the HSV president himself who scored the last goal against FCK. Marcell Jansen was still on the field himself on March 31, 2012 and scored for Hamburg’s 1-0 victory at the Betzenberg. That was more than eleven years ago now.

Now they meet again on Saturday (8:30 p.m.) for the second time this season. A league lower, but it remains a duel that puts a smile on the faces of football fans outside of the Palatinate and the Hanseatic city.

Many successes, many tears

Ten German championship titles alone go to these two clubs, six for HSV and four for FCK. The Hanseatic League are also slightly ahead of the Red Devils in the DFB Cup with three wins. With their club icons Uwe Seeler (HSV) and Fritz Walter, both clubs are in no way inferior.

Another parallel, however, is the relegation from the Bundesliga and the sometimes desperate struggle to regain old strength. After FCK had to be relegated from the upper house in 2012 and meanwhile played in the 3rd division, HSV followed in 2018 with their first move into the 2nd division. The former Bundesliga Dino has already missed promotion four times and is currently second in the table.

Kaiserslautern recently had a dry spell – Despite the achieved goal of 40 points for the season, the goal for the Palatinate is to achieve the sporting turnaround. So you can look forward to the game. The first leg ended 1-1 after goals from Robert Glatzel and Lex Tyger Lobinger.

It is clear that the game electrifies the masses. The Betzenberg was sold out within four hours, the game will take place at 8:30 p.m. under floodlights and what’s going on in the Fritz-Walter-Stadion, for that there was a foretaste against Heidenheim, when FCK had made up for a 0:2 deficit in injury time.

Last FCK victory 18 years ago

The appeal of the game is also due to its history, as a look at the archives shows. As mentioned, the last duel was more than ten years ago, and FCK’s last win was even longer. That was more than 18 years ago, on September 18, 2004 to be precise, FCK last won over HSV with a 2-1 win at Betzenberg. Ferydoon Zandi and Marco Engelhardt were the goalscorers for FCK back then.

Highest FCK victory with Miroslav Klose

About a year earlier, FCK achieved the highest victory over HSV. It was 4:0 on October 19, 2003. Miroslav Klose was also involved in this success with two goals.

In 1998 the FCK championship celebrations began in Hamburg

The game on May 9, 1998 in Hamburg’s Volkspark Stadium should also be unforgettable. Not because of the result (1:1), but because FCK were already the German champions on the last day of the game and were finally able to receive the championship trophy after the game.

Highest-scoring game ends with one of the heaviest FCK defeats

The highest-scoring game between the two clubs ended with the heaviest FCK defeat. 3:7 the final score from the point of view of the Palatinate, who could not stop a goal-hungry Uwe Seeler, who alone scored three of the seven HSV goals.

Disappointment in the 1976 cup final

Another defeat will be remembered particularly bitterly: On June 26, 1976, FCK lost the DFB Cup final against Hamburg 2-0 at the Frankfurt Waldstadion. FCK goalkeeper Ronnie Hellström conceded the two goals in the first half and it stayed that way.

Festival for football nostalgics

The 95th duel between the two clubs is now on Saturday. There are only a few games in German football where more tradition is involved. Whatever the outcome, it will definitely be a celebration for football nostalgics.