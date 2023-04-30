Home » Top game: SC Freiburg II annoys Dynamo Dresden
Sports

Top game: SC Freiburg II annoys Dynamo Dresden

by admin
Top game: SC Freiburg II annoys Dynamo Dresden

Status: 04/29/2023 4:07 p.m

SC Freiburg’s second team is up there in the 3rd league: the Breisgau team drew 1-1 against promotion aspiring Dynamo Dresden on matchday 34.

The hosts initially had more of the game in Freiburg’s Dreisamstadion, but were initially unable to convert their superiority into anything countable. Third division top scorer Ahmet Arslan took advantage of Dresden’s only big chance in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.

After the break, the hosts continued to put in a committed performance and were rewarded ten minutes after the break: Julian Guttau crossed into the penalty area from the left, striker Vermeij passed the ball to Oscar Wiklöf, who shot past the Dresden keeper to make it a deserved 1-1 inserted (55th).

Freiburg II still on record course

With 64 points, the Sport-Club holds third place in the table and is only two points away from becoming the best second team in third division history. Coach Thomas Stamm’s team wants to surpass FC Bayern Munich II’s 65 points from their 2019/20 championship season. That can be done on the next matchday at 1860 Munich (Saturday, 2 p.m.).

Dynamo Dresden, that after the 2-1 win at Waldhof Mannheim last week takes another point from the southwest, remains in fourth place with 60 points and will welcome Wehen Wiesbaden next week.

SC Freiburg II – Dynamo Dresden 1: 1 (0: 1)

SC Freiburg II: Atubolu – Treu, Rosenfelder, Hoti (61st Stark), Makengo – Kehl (61st Lee), Yannik Engelhardt, Wiklöf (78th Lienhard) – Baur (87th Breunig), Vermeij, Guttau (78th Fahrner). – Trainer: Tribe
Dynamo Dresden: Drljaca – Kammerknecht, Knipping, Lewald, Park (84. Robin Becker) – Arslan, Will, Hauptmann (90.+1 Herrmann) – Lemmer (84. Oehmichen), Schäffler (72. Borkowski), Meier. – Coach: Beginning
referee: Martin Petersen (Stuttgart)
Tore: 0:1 Arslan (28.), 1:1 Wiklöf (55.)
Viewers: 5.542

See also  The top 12 does not rule out that the national football team will once again become a game system and lose the home court? It's all done!

You may also like

Ja Morant: I have to make better decisions,...

SC Freiburg wins 1-0 at 1. FC Köln...

MotoGp Spain, Binder wins the sprint race ahead...

World Cup test: Victory in Slovakia: DEB selection...

Napoli wins the Scudetto if

EuroVelo 1, cycling from the North Cape to...

VfB Stuttgart manages a 2-1 win against Gladbach...

Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù dominates the field of Tramec...

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez wins sprint...

Harbor coach: All derbies are full of emotions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy