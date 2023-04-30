Top game: SC Freiburg II annoys Dynamo Dresden

Status: 04/29/2023 4:07 p.m

SC Freiburg’s second team is up there in the 3rd league: the Breisgau team drew 1-1 against promotion aspiring Dynamo Dresden on matchday 34.

The hosts initially had more of the game in Freiburg’s Dreisamstadion, but were initially unable to convert their superiority into anything countable. Third division top scorer Ahmet Arslan took advantage of Dresden’s only big chance in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.

After the break, the hosts continued to put in a committed performance and were rewarded ten minutes after the break: Julian Guttau crossed into the penalty area from the left, striker Vermeij passed the ball to Oscar Wiklöf, who shot past the Dresden keeper to make it a deserved 1-1 inserted (55th).

Freiburg II still on record course

With 64 points, the Sport-Club holds third place in the table and is only two points away from becoming the best second team in third division history. Coach Thomas Stamm’s team wants to surpass FC Bayern Munich II’s 65 points from their 2019/20 championship season. That can be done on the next matchday at 1860 Munich (Saturday, 2 p.m.).

Dynamo Dresden, that after the 2-1 win at Waldhof Mannheim last week takes another point from the southwest, remains in fourth place with 60 points and will welcome Wehen Wiesbaden next week.