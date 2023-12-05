Top Moments from Monday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, and we’ve got you covered with all the highlights and must-see moments from EverBank Stadium.

Jacksonville can move into the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win, while Cincinnati is still searching for its first victory since Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury two weeks ago.

This game also marks a brother vs. brother matchup, with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor going up against Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

In some more family ties, former USFL tight end Josh Pederson is on the Jaguars active roster for the first time under his father, head coach Doug Pederson.

Here are the top moments!

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Welcome to DUUUVAL!

Star Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen ended the opening drive of the game for the Bengals with a fourth-down sack of Jake Browning.

Christian Kirk hurt early

The star Jaguars wide receiver went down with an injury after catching a 26-yard pass on Jacksonville’s first offensive snap of the game. He eventually limped off the field and into the locker room.

Travis Tuddy!

After Trevor Lawrence’s quarterback sneak on fourth down kept the Jaguars’ opening drive alive, Travis Etienne Jr. made it count with his eighth touchdown of the year.

Ja’Marr Chase, one of one

Chase may be without his longtime quarterback Burrow, but he is still one of the NFL’s best receivers, as demonstrated by this incredible one-handed catch.

What a response!

The Bengals are trying to send a message that they will not go away quietly, capping off a stellar drive from Browning with a strong touchdown run from Joe Mixon.

Jaguars get it right back!

Lawrence and the Jaguars marched right down the field for a six-minute, 10-play drive culminating in tight end Evan Engram’s first touchdown of the season to give Jacksonville a 14-7 lead.

Punch for punch!

Jake Browning continues to sling it, leading Cincinnati right down the field again for another drive resulting in a Joe Mixon touchdown run.

