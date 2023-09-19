Top opponents for ÖBV women in European Championship qualification

Top opponents await Austria’s basketball players in qualifying for the 2025 European Championships. At the top is Spain, winners of the silver medal at this year’s continental tournament and number one in the European rankings.

According to the draw on Tuesday afternoon in Mies, Switzerland, the ÖBV team will also face Croatia and the Netherlands in Group A.

Simone Sill commented on the draw that it was cool to be able to compete against a team like Spain and compete with top players. The opponents are significantly stronger than they were last in qualifying for the 2023 European Championship (Montenegro and Denmark, note). “It will be a challenge,” said the ÖBV-Internationale from Styria.

Twelve teams win a ticket to the final round

32 nations in eight groups of four will take part in the qualification for the tournament in two years – the match dates are November 9th and 12th, 2023, November 7th and 10th, 2024 and February 6th and 9th, 2025. Twelve teams buy tickets for the final round.

The hosts Germany, Greece, Italy and the Czech Republic are automatically qualified. Austria’s basketball women have taken part in European Championships seven times, most recently in 1972.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

