Top pass control goalkeeper!Romano: Manchester United and Chelsea compete for Onana and Inter Milan with a price tag of 50 million euros – yqqlm

Original title: Top pass control goalkeeper!Romano: Manchester United and Chelsea compete for Onana and Inter Milan’s price tag of 50 million euros

According to the latest report from the famous Italian Romano, both Manchester United and Chelsea intend to introduce Inter Milan’s main goalkeeper Onana this summer window. Inter Milan is asking for 50 million euros + floating bonus terms.

Romano said that Onana has not changed his agent, and his transfer matters and negotiations are still represented by Albert Botines. Manchester United have met with Onana’s agent this week to inquire about the possibility of a transfer and personal terms. Chelsea also asked about Onana’s situation two weeks ago, and Inter Milan’s price tag was at least 50 million euros + fluctuations.

Onana is 27 years old and 1.90 meters tall. He is currently worth 35 million euros in Germany.Onana played well in the Champions League this season, 13 appearances and 8 clean sheets. In the Champions League final, although Inter Milan lost, Onana's outstanding ability to play has won the attention of many Premier League giants, including Manchester United and Chelsea. Ten Hag and Pochettino both play pass-control offensively, and they need a top pass-control goalkeeper. For Manchester United, De Gea's contract expires at the end of the month. Ten Hag strongly recommends the replacement of the main goalkeeper and asks for Onana; for Chelsea, Mendy is about to go to Saudi Arabia to pan for gold. Kepa intends to sign Onana as the second goal. one door.

