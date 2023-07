At the end of the Dreistern show jumping tournament in Ebreichsdorf, Stefan Eder achieved a top placing. The Upper Austrian on Condaro took fifth place in the jump-off in the GP on Sunday. The 42-year-old qualified for the decision with the fastest error-free time, but in the jump-off of nine riders Eder then had a knock-down.

The Dutchman Henk Frederiks won ahead of the Ukrainian Ailsa Danilova and the Italian Michol del Signore.

