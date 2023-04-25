Top star Kläbo leaves Norway’s national team

Five-time Olympic champion Johannes Hösflot Kläbo is no longer a member of the Norwegian national team. In a press release, the 26-year-old justified his exit on Sunday evening with the events of the past few weeks surrounding the Norwegian Ski Association. The budget for the cross-country skiing division was also reduced due to the departure of a long-standing major sponsor, which means that only 20 instead of 24 athletes will be part of the selection.

APA/AFP/Ulf Palm



“With my resignation, the ski association can reduce its costs and spend money on other athletes instead. Yes, now they no longer have to pay for my altitude training camps,” Kläbo was quoted as saying in the press release. “I have several colleagues in the national team who feel badly treated in this withdrawal process.” Withdrawal from the selection does not mean the end of his career, the star stressed. “I’m losing revenue as a result of the decision and have to cover my costs. Now I will finance it myself.”

The Norwegian association wants to respect Kläbo’s decision, even if they had hoped for a different solution there. There is now internal discussion about whether an existing rule should be lifted, according to which only athletes who are members of the national team are allowed to participate in World Cups and international title fights. There are no major events in cross-country skiing next winter.