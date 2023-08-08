Home » Top talent Ansu Fati can allegedly imagine leaving Barça
Sports

Top talent Ansu Fati can allegedly imagine leaving Barça

by admin
Top talent Ansu Fati can allegedly imagine leaving Barça

According to a report by the Spanish sports website Relevo, Ansu Fati can imagine leaving FC Barcelona.

Only at the beginning of this transfer period did Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes state that the striker had no intention of leaving his youth club. According to reports, there was also an offer from Saudi Arabia recently, which was probably rejected by the player.

And Paris Saint-Germain is said to have deposited his interest in the Spaniard. Journalist Matteo Moretto, however, writes that the French only have a more general interest.

Ansu Fati has repeatedly struggled with major injuries in recent years and as a result lost his regular place and consequently playing time at FC Barcelona. The 20-year-old comes from Barça’s La Masia academy and made his senior debut for the Catalans at the age of 16.

See also  Game and lunch in joy: Cavarzano remembers his triumph

You may also like

The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team Shows Improvement in...

Demiral is waiting for Inter but West Ham...

Serie C, the three groups made: the championship...

Tickets Now Available for Diamond League Xiamen Station:...

Day Around the Bay: CHP Nabs Marin Driver...

Tigers vs. Monterrey: Clash of the Titans in...

Thule Aion hand luggage trolley, one of the...

It’s Rough Out There In Dallas. But It’s...

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shenzhen: Goalkeeper Returns as National...

Scoot Henderson: I’m going to win Rookie of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy