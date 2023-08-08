Top talent Ansu Fati can allegedly imagine leaving Barça

According to a report by the Spanish sports website Relevo, Ansu Fati can imagine leaving FC Barcelona.

Only at the beginning of this transfer period did Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes state that the striker had no intention of leaving his youth club. According to reports, there was also an offer from Saudi Arabia recently, which was probably rejected by the player.

And Paris Saint-Germain is said to have deposited his interest in the Spaniard. Journalist Matteo Moretto, however, writes that the French only have a more general interest.

Ansu Fati has repeatedly struggled with major injuries in recent years and as a result lost his regular place and consequently playing time at FC Barcelona. The 20-year-old comes from Barça’s La Masia academy and made his senior debut for the Catalans at the age of 16.

