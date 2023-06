At the Tour of Austria at the beginning of July, Austria’s professional cyclists face tough competition from top teams that send a well-known line-up into the race. UAE, for example, starts with its climbing aces George Bennett, Davide Formolo and Alessandro Covi. In addition, the sprinter Pascal Ackermann, who recently won a stage at the Giro, and Marc Hirschi are in the squad of the World Tour racing team.

Read more …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook