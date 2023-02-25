Fartlek, technical track work and fast daily mileage needs performance running shoes, agile and reactive. For this reason Topo Athletic with Cyclone 2 relaunches the flagship trainer and racer model of the collection: a second edition enhanced and ideal for distances up to the half marathon, from training to competitions.

Topo Athletic Cyclone 2: even lighter

First of all, the new version of the Topo Athletic Cyclone 2 comes with a low weight (196 g in size 9 M and 156 G in size 7 W). The renewed upper, light and super breathable in engineered mesh, helps to stabilize the foot comfortably housed but, at the same time, free to move in theplenty of room for the toes. The typical fit of the brand is also supported by the slightly padded tongue, which integrates perfectly with the lacing system.

Midsole with flexible and reactive Pebax insert

The big news introduced is the midsole with Pebax insert, which offers considerable energy return while maintaining the same 5 mm drop with a ground clearance of 28 X 23 mm. Unlike carbon plates, Pebax foam makes the shoe flexible but absolutely responsive: correct posture while running allows you to maintain high speeds while protecting and stimulating muscles and tendons.

Il Aggressive heel and forefoot rocker ensures a quick and smooth transition through the gait cycle, propelling you forward with every step, also supported by the Ortholite antimicrobial footbed which is able to counteract the formation of unpleasant odors and resist compression.

The thin rubber sole of only 2 mm, an element that leads to weight savings, guarantees excellent traction and durability. Cyclone 2 can be purchased on topoathletic.it/ and in specialized stores indicated in the Store Locator of the site.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

WEIGHT: 196 g (size 9 M) – 156 G (size 7 W)

DROP: 5 mm

SOLE: 2 mm rubber

MIDSOLE: 21 mm (heel) // 16 mm (toe)

PLANTARE: 5 mm Ortholite®

TOTAL HEIGHT: 28mm X 23mm

SUGGESTED PRICE: €190

