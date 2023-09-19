Topo Athletic Terraventure 4, now also the waterproof version for autumn

Increasingly versatile and high-performance for an autumn dedicated to running, strictly off-road. The Topo Athletic Terraventure 4 trail running and fast hiking shoe, which also returns in the WP edition, confirms itself as a moderately cushioned model for runners and hikers engaged in various types of terrain, combining a fast and fluid gait with robust protection and notable reactivity.

Topo Athletic Terraventure 4, for technical, rocky and mountainous trails

Both formulations are, therefore, ideal for those who want to “feel” their foot working on technical, rocky and mountainous trails, but also particularly suitable for medium to long distance walkers. Functional, in this sense, is the toe box made even wider to activate the foot starting from the toes free to move, while the enveloping central part gives the necessary stability to the fit.

Vibram Megagrip sole, ZipFoam midsole and Rock Plate on the forefoot

With the same ground clearance (25 x 22 mm) as the Terraventure 3 and 3 mm of drop, the shoe features an updated midsole design for a modern, simple aesthetic.

The product continues to be characterized by the infallible Vibram Megagrip sole and the midsole in the special ZipFoam compound with a Rock Plate on the forefoot, elements that work together to counteract the effects of slipping and traction and guarantee excellent sensitivity to the ground.

Topo Athletic Terraventure 4 WP: recycled and waterproof mesh upper

The upper is made of resistant and tightly woven recycled mesh, made up of two differentiated meshes: a more open and comfortable one in the rear part, to ensure good ventilation, and a denser one in the front part, to repel dirt and debris and improve its durability long-term.

Terraventure 4 WP is, however, the new waterproof version, the first waterproof low shoe in the American brand’s trail line. Lighter and more agile than Trailventure 2 WP, it is designed for trail runs, day hikes and outdoor activities of those looking for a soft trail option with good cushioning.

The tightly woven recycled mesh upper and fully gusseted tongue keep out dirt, debris and moisture. Thanks to the waterproof and breathable eVent membrane, combined with the lining, the foot remains comfortable and dry. Like the Terraventure 4, the WP uses a ZipFoam midsole integrated with a Rock Plate for greater protection and cushioning capable of not sacrificing contact with the ground. To complete the product, the Vibram Megagrip sole, with perfect grip especially in wet conditions.

Availability and price

All the brand’s models can be purchased on topoathletic.it and in the specialized sales points indicated in the Store Locator section of the site.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

WEIGHT: 286 g (size 9 M) / 244 G (size 7 W) – WP 340 g (size 9 M) / 286 G (size 7 W)

DROP: 3 mm

SUOLA: Vibram® Megagrip

MIDSOLE: 14 mm (heel) / 11 mm (toe)

PLANTARE: 5 mm Ortholite®

TOTAL HEIGHT: 25mm X 22mm

RECOMMENDED PRICE: €170 – WP €190

