PAVIA

A revolution announced. Riso Scotti turns the page and changes everything, technical staff and players. It is worth remembering that to date all the players who made up the team last year have signed, except captain Marco Torgano. The “Gunslinger” who in the play offs churned out baskets worthy of his nickname, is the only one who has not yet found a team. Everything suggested that he was a sort of “last of the Mohicans”, and that he could remain for the fifth consecutive year on the banks of the Ticino, but it seems that he is interested in Omegna. Radio Mercato almost certainly gives the agreement between Torgano and the Piedmontese management, also because saying no to a team that will fight for the top levels of the ranking next season is almost impossible for those who work as a player.

When Torgano also signs for Omegna, the whole team that last year came one step away from the final promotion will have evaporated.

On the other hand that it was a sort of year zero for Omnia seemed clear right from the start after the announced departure of the patron Gianni Perruchon: the dismantling of the roster is there to confirm it. Waiting for the white smoke for the coach, which should take place between today and tomorrow, with Alberto Mazzetti clearly ahead of Marco Ciarpella, team manager Alberto Rai is moving on the market. Andrea Danna, an expert playmaker from Alba, was contacted in the control room, on whom more than one thought was made, even if without the support of the new technician for now we are only at the preliminaries. A clue that the 38-year-old Mazzetti may be the future coach of Pavia, is also evident from the fact that among the players contacted there are two of his former athletes from Busto Arsizio, that is the shooter who last year arrived in the current season in the bustocco team. Matteo Beretta and the pivot wing arrived in the same repair market as Gianluca Tredici. Beretta, who grew up in Desio, was in Vigevano a couple of seasons ago. Thirteen, on the other hand, is from the Varese youth sector. A contact was also initiated with Alessandro Ferri, guard, leaving Elachem: Ferri, among other things, is from Lodi, so Pavia would also save on the rent of the apartment to be reserved for him. But first the long-awaited white smoke on the name of the coach is urgent.