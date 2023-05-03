Tori Bowie, Olympic silver medalist in the 100 meters in 2016, died at 32

USA athlete Tori Bowie after winning the silver medal in the women’s 100m final during the Rio Olympics in Brazil in 2016. JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

“Her sporting legacy is immeasurable, she will be terribly missed”, lamented in a press release Max Siegel, the director of American athletics. The American Tori Bowie, Olympic vice-champion in the 100 meters in 2016 then world champion in 2017, died at the age of 32, her agency and the international athletics federation, World Athletics, announced on Wednesday May 3.

“We have lost a client, a dear friend, a daughter and a sister. Tori was a champion and a real ray of sunshine”, writes his agency, Icon Sport Management, on its social networks without providing details on the circumstances of the death. World Athletics and then the American Athletics Federation (USATF) confirmed the death of the sprinter.

Tori Bowie had forged an impressive track record in meteoric fashion by winning three Olympic medals in 2016 in Rio with gold in the 4 × 100 meters relay, silver in the 100 meters behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, and bronze in the 200 meters. She then became world champion in the 100 meters in 2017 in London, where she was also titled in the 4 × 100 meters relay.

Only one competition played in 2022

After a final bang in 2019 at the Doha Worlds (4e long jump), the sprinter from Mississippi (personal best of 10 s 78 over 100 meters) has never been able to find her best level. She had only competed in one official competition in 2022, a 200 meters in Florida, far from international games.

“My heart is broken thinking of Tori Bowie’s family, a superb rival and a solar person. Your energy and your smile will be with me forever.writes Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, two-time Olympic champion in the 100 meters, on her social networks.