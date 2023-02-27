Home Sports Torino and Suzuki celebrate 10 years of partnership with a special limited edition jersey – Sport Marketing News
The partnership between Suzuki and the Torino FC: started in 2013, the union now sees double figures and the granata football club has decided to celebrate the anniversary with a special shirt. Made in a limited edition, it’s called “Fujin10” and is designed by Kimihiko NakadaDirector of the Suzuki Design Center in Turin, one of the four Suzuki Style Centers in the world and unique in Europe, which was inspired by subjects and themes of traditional Japanese culture.

The shirt was officially presented to the public and the press at the Rinascente in Turin, where it will remain on display for two weeks and will be worn by the team during the next home match between Turin and Bologna on 6 March.

The shirt will then be put on sale at the official Torino FC Stores. and online for all fans.

