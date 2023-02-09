Il Torino, despite the closure of the transfer market, continues to be active. Vagnati looks at possible future talents and puts him in his sights Nicholas BonfantiModena striker born in 2002, capable of scoring 6 goals in the cadet championship in just 748 minutes of play. The Canaries value the youngster at around 5 million, but his valuation could increase over the course of the season. The grenades are determined to burn the competition from Sassuolo to give Juric a new talent to shape.

The Romameanwhile, after having sold Zaniolo to Galatasaray, he is preparing for a hot summer in which he will have to find a substitute for the Italian. Among the many names that are made in this phase, one seems to have more chances than others to win. Let’s talk about Holy, Ghanaian talent from Ajax, who has long been associated with Serie A teams.

Bonfanti in Turin: 50%

Il Torino has targeted Nicholas Bonfanti. The Modena striker had an excellent impact in Serie B, attracting the attention of several clubs, including Turin. THE granata have long been looking for a young profile and perspective to make available to Juric. Bonfanti reflects this identikit. Vagnati is trying to anticipate the competition from Sassuolo and has opened negotiations with Modena. The Canaries, however, are in no hurry, aware that the boy’s value is destined to increase over time. At this moment, therefore, the grenades have the advantage, but nothing has been decided yet.

Beto alla Fiorentina: 40%

The Fiorentina next year he will have to buy a new centre-forward. It’s quite clear that Jovic and Cabral have proved to be absolutely inadequate and the team, partly because of them, is having a hard time making it happen. For this, a revolution is expected in the advanced department in the summer. Beto it’s a profile that has been popular for some time and contacts with Udine have already been established. The Portuguese should leave Udine next year and several teams like it, but the Viola have moved ahead and would like to try to burn the competition.

Holy all’Ajax: 30%

Pinto was clear in the press conference: la Roma she is not satisfied with how the market ended and the sale of Zaniolo at a lower figure than the one estimated is a major damage for the club. However, the Giallorossi have no intention of feeling sorry for themselves and want to guarantee the team reinforcements for next season as soon as possible. One of the names associated with the Giallorossi is that of Holy. The Ghanaian talent from Ajax costs around fifteen million and should be put on the market in the summer. For this reason Pinto wants to try to understand what the margins of maneuver are in an operation that would bring a talent with great prospects to the Giallorossi.

Jutglà to Lazio: 20%

In the next season the Lazio will take a striker. By now this has become the need that will have to be filled as soon as possible. Among the many players Tare likes is Ferran JutlàSpanish striker of Club Bruges. Born in 1999, he arrived last summer from Barcelona and in a short time he established himself as one of the best strikers in the Jupiter League. The Spaniard could move to Rome in the summer for around 10 million. His profile

Kabic all’Atalanta: 20%

Uros Kabic, striker born in 2004 of Vojvodina ended up in the sights of Atalanta. The president of the Serbian club himself admitted that his player is very popular in Serie A and that he has already been contacted to understand Kabic’s willingness to move to our league. The orobics dream of a shot at Hojlund and are in the front row to secure the player. Club scouts will continue to follow the striker throughout the season and if reports continue to be positive they will present an offer for Kabic.

David Luciani