Torino FC and ChainOn, the sponsorship marketplace, have signed a collaboration thanks to which, starting today, the Granata Club sells exclusive corporate packages online, an opportunity aimed in particular at micro and small businesses as well as professional studios which will allow subscribers to promote your business effectively and at competitive costs.

The packages, at a special price and in limited numbers, allow you to host stakeholders and customers in exclusive environments inside the “Grande Torino” Stadium on the occasion of all Serie A and Coppa Italia matches and to be visible in special exhibition spaces reserved for business advertisers. The purchase has no intermediation costs for corporate customers and is fully deductible in the balance sheet.

On ChainOn.it, the in-depth analysis of the opportunity, as well as the negotiation and possible signing of the agreements, will take place totally online in a simple, immersive and fast way, so as to allow investors to be on the field already for the next internal match of Championship with Udinese on February 5th.

ChainOn is the sponsorship marketplace where investors (local, national and international companies) and sellers (sports clubs, federations, leagues, event organizers), thanks to proprietary algorithms, artificial intelligence and blockchain, meet virtually, exchange information, negotiate and sign deals. All in the name of innovation, transparency and savings: commissions on sales on ChainOn, paid entirely by the seller, are over 75% lower than the market averages.

Torino FC is the 1st Serie A football club to benefit from Chainon Exclusive, a new marketplace service that allows the seller to have a private and personalized website within the platform, with exclusive access, where he can market promotional-sponsoring offers in total confidentiality.

“Torino FC is one of the most glorious clubs in Italian football. We are proud that he has shared with us and with hundreds of other sports organizations, including Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Lega Pallavolo Serie A, Lega Pro, Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro, the vision of a digitized and disintermediated sponsorship market, which allows partnerships to be faster, safer, more transparent, without national borders” explains Giovanni Palazzi founder and CEO of ChainOn “A very innovative offer method for the world of sponsorship, which opens up a forge of opportunities and unexplored territories for sports operators and for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as for freelancers. Sport, thanks to an unrivaled involvement, it allows the sponsor to build relationships with excellent customers and stakeholders, effectively strengthening the notoriety, image and reputation of partner brands.An enormous potential that with ChainOn will also become the assets of micro and small businesses in Italy and the rest of the world World.”