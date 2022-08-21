The declarations of the Biancoceleste coach directly from the belly of the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino at the end of the match with the grenades

At the end of the match between the Biancocelesti and Torino, he intervened Maurizio Sarricoach of the Lazioto the microphones of Sky Sport. These are the words of the Biancoceleste coach, who analyzed the white goal draw against Juric’s team. “We leave with a bit of regret, I was reading the statistics and they tell me that the scoring was six to one for us. This was the game, we knew it was difficult and that especially in the first half hour of the match their level of aggression would be ferocious. But we knew that the moment they dropped in intensity we would come out and create. The game in the end came as we had prepared it and as we expected it to be, sorry not to have realized what we did.

You don’t have to give so much responsibility to certain guys. Cancellieri has played ten games in Verona, he does not come from Milan. We are happy with what they are doing, but the level of integration must be gradual. Today Cancellieri suits us in these finals, Marcos Antonio has entered a phase in which physicality weighed less, as did Luis Alberto. We certainly made some changes in relation to the progress of the game knowing that we were putting players of the same level as those who were leaving.

The mezzali made a first half hour of suffering, it was difficult to overcome their level of physicality, they were forced to come into contact with the man on them. And there was a lot to go down with the second balls, it was not an easy match for our midfielders. It could have gotten easier with each passing minute, but I'm pretty happy with it. Vecino was at the first race in a long time, Milinkovic struggled last year in the first four-five of the season. And this year it seems to me that it is further ahead. My fifty benches with Lazio? I didn't like grades in school, let alone now. The good thing is that I have fun with this team all week, I'm happy".

