Home Sports Torino-Milan, Cairo: “Let’s enjoy this evening”
Sports

Torino-Milan, Cairo: “Let’s enjoy this evening”

by admin
Torino-Milan, Cairo: “Let’s enjoy this evening”

The patron grenade: “We played the game, up to that goal that you all saw. But we are happy.”

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

“Let’s enjoy this evening. We won and we’re happy.” The president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, leaves the Olympic stadium Grande Torino happy: he enjoyed one of the most beautiful performances of the last two years.

GOAL TO CANCEL

“The team is growing, I have seen good things in a good match – reflects the president Cairo -. Milan had started quite well in the opening fifteen minutes, then we played the game until that goal … that goal. unbelievable. ”Incredible, because the foul on Buongiorno was clear. An episode that Cairo archives with a joke:“ That goal that… well, you have all seen it. But we are happy ”.

October 31 – 00:44

© breaking latest news

See also  The Chinese women's curling team defeated the Canadian team 11:9 in a round-robin match with 4 wins and 5 losses - Xianning Net

You may also like

French Badminton Super 750 | 2-1 defeat to...

country Csi. Castionese ok in Nemeggio, Astra Quero...

Futsal, Champions: Eboli wins in Lithuania and flies...

Serie D. Alcides: “The Belluno Dolomites is united”

Magic Johnson from Fazio: “We have stopped discrimination...

Rugby: Five less to Italy test Samoa Capuozzo...

Rugby Feltre continues to dream, San Marco sunk...

Delneri: “No one expected Juve’s exit from the...

The Old Wild West is too much for...

Lazio-Salernitana 1-3: goals from Zaccagni, Candreva, Fazio and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy