The patron grenade: “We played the game, up to that goal that you all saw. But we are happy.”
“Let’s enjoy this evening. We won and we’re happy.” The president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, leaves the Olympic stadium Grande Torino happy: he enjoyed one of the most beautiful performances of the last two years.
GOAL TO CANCEL
—
“The team is growing, I have seen good things in a good match – reflects the president Cairo -. Milan had started quite well in the opening fifteen minutes, then we played the game until that goal … that goal. unbelievable. ”Incredible, because the foul on Buongiorno was clear. An episode that Cairo archives with a joke:“ That goal that… well, you have all seen it. But we are happy ”.
October 31 – 00:44
