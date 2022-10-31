“Let’s enjoy this evening. We won and we’re happy.” The president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, leaves the Olympic stadium Grande Torino happy: he enjoyed one of the most beautiful performances of the last two years.

GOAL TO CANCEL

—

“The team is growing, I have seen good things in a good match – reflects the president Cairo -. Milan had started quite well in the opening fifteen minutes, then we played the game until that goal … that goal. unbelievable. ”Incredible, because the foul on Buongiorno was clear. An episode that Cairo archives with a joke:“ That goal that… well, you have all seen it. But we are happy ”.