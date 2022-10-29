In the postponement on Sunday, Juric’s team hosts the Rossoneri for a match that promises to be balanced and with few goals

The Sunday postponement of the 12th Serie A match will be played at the Olimpico Grande Torino. Milan has just returned from four consecutive victories and away from home they are the only team in the top 5 European championships to have never lost a match in 2022. It’s a task therefore of Torino try to stop this streak and aim for the second success in a row after the excellent match against Udinese.

Signs 1 and 2 at 10pm and 11am respectively — The most complicated challenge among the top four in the standings is up to Milan, who at the Olimpico Grande Torino face the grenades returning from an important success with Udinese. Given the uncertainty that bookmakers expect for this match 888Sport has prepared an improved odds on 1 and 2 for new users: a grenade success goes from 3.60 to 22.00 while Milan’s victory from 2.10 to 11.00. Check the details of the promotion on the operator’s website.

Other quotas — According to the experts it will be a game in the balance and with few goals given the high altitude of Over 2.5 at 2.20 with 888Sport. Always 888Sport provides more a game from No Goal (1.85) rather than a match from at least one goal per team (1.89). Still no penalty in favor, however, for Torino, which in contrast suffered two like their Rossoneri opponents: 888Sport evaluates the presence of a penalty in the match at 3.30, a price that rises if the players find the net from 11 meters. grenade (8.00). See also A lonely man? No, too much pressure And the company asks itself a few questions

October 29, 2022 (change October 29, 2022 | 12:03 pm)

