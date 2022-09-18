Home Sports Torino-Sassuolo, Dionisi: “We knew it was a difficult match. Happy for Alvarez “
The statements of the Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi

Word to Alessio Dionysus. Il Sassuolo won 0-1 against the Torino from Juric, bringing home 3 key points for his own championship. The neroverde technician spoke to Dazn’s microphones to analyze the performance of Pinamonti and companions. Below, the statements of the former Empoli:

We knew it was going to be a very difficult game, we prepared it well by allowing a little field on the first build and playing more aggressive on the second play. We had to intelligently compensate for their greater physicality. The draw would not have been an unfair result, but we have had the most important opportunities. against Udinese we lost a game that if we play again we don’t lose anymore, but in the end it all adds up. Today the accounts have settled, we must continue on this path. I’m happy for Alvarez because he has to play to get to his level. In Italy there is more physicality than where he played before, he is working on this, he is trying to be a reference for the team. He wants more of the ball in his feet, but he becomes too predictable. He has to work on this, it takes time, but today’s performance and result will certainly help him. “

September 17 – 11:26 pm

