Torlue at FC Bayern: The candidates for the solution in the storm

Status: 04/20/2023 3:43 p.m

FC Bayern waited more than 500 minutes for an attacking player to score. Herbert Hainer has already indicated that there will be reinforcements in the coming season. There are enough candidates: Muani? pitcher? Osimhen? Or a completely different one?

Bayern had enough chances to scratch the miracle in the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League. Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman repeatedly appeared dangerously in the Manchester City penalty area. But they didn’t hit the goal. Just a penalty resulted in the only goal in the two legs.

FC Bayern has been waiting for a striker goal for five games. Otherwise only defenders and Joshua Kimmich scored from the point. At the latest, the decisive phase of the season has proven what many suspected before the season started: With 34-year-old Choupo-Moting and 17-year-old Mathys Tel as the only center forwards in the squad, Robert Lewandowski’s departure could not be stopped.

FC Bayern missed Lewandowski successor

Although Choupo-Moting is a reliable pass in the penalty area, the Cameroon international is not at the level of top European strikers when it comes to long balls and playful solutions in midfield. “It was obvious that we’re just not scoring enough goals at the moment, that we don’t have the striker who then hits things up front,” said President Herbert Hainer on Wednesday evening. The team will be strengthened for the coming season “so that we can play for the Champions League and the title again,” he assured.

“It’s not that easy to fill this position. You can’t just find a number nine like Robert Lewandowski somewhere,” argued Oliver Kahn. That is also a question of price. “How many nines are there at the level of Robert Lewandowski? There aren’t many. And if so, that’s in price regions that are extremely high,” said Kahn.

One thing is clear: Despite the high costs, FC Bayern will not go by storm with this line-up for another season. But who are the candidates for the coming season?

Colonel Muani

The 24-year-old Frenchman from Eintracht Frankfurt has proven this season that he can play at the top level in the Bundesliga. 13 goals and 12 assists in 27 games is an impressive application. And Muani also scored twice in the Champions League. Muani is a fast, powerful striker who interprets the role of the nine in a modern way.

Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani (r) and Paxten Aaronson cheer after the goal to make it 1-1.

Muani has already indicated that he is not averse to a move to Bayern Munich. And Eintracht Frankfurt also seems willing to give up the striker. But only at a very high price. There is talk of transfer fees of over 100 million euros. An extremely high sum, especially since Frankfurt only had to pay 16 million euros in the summer.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Oshimen is arguably the most sought-after striker in Europe at the moment. With 21 goals in 24 games, Osimhen is one of the main reasons SSC Napoli are on the verge of winning their first Serie A championship since 1990. And the Nigerian also showed his outstanding quality in the Champions League with five goals in six games.

Naples’ Victor Osimhen (l) and Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka fight for the ball.

But this quality has not escaped the attention of other top European clubs. Almost the entire Beletage from England should be on the technically strong 24-year-old. Here, too, the transfer fee should rise to astronomical heights. Naples is said to demand 130 million euros. Even if the competition is strong: FC Bayern should also be interesting for Osimhen.

Harry Kane

The rumors about the Englishman have persisted for months. Harry Kane has shown for years that he is one of the very best strikers in the world. Whether in the Premier League, in the Champions or Europa League, or at World and European Championships: With Kane on the team, you have a guaranteed goal.

Exactly what FC Bayern is so sorely missing right now. But there are also arguments against signing the Englishman. Kane will be 30 this summer. One can no longer expect great increases in performance from him – although that is no longer absolutely necessary with a top striker. However, Kane is a little weaker than other candidates in terms of play – and although the contract expires in July 2024, Tottenham is an unpleasant negotiating partner. Here, too, FC Bayern would probably have to invest a sum close to 100 million euros.

Rasmus Højlund

20-year-old Rasmus Højlund is an investment in the future. “Sport Bild” reports that in Tuchel’s eyes, the Dane is an interesting option that he wants to present to the club’s management. Höjlund is under contract with Italian club Atalanta Bergamo until 2027. The Danish national soccer player has scored seven goals in the current Serie A season so far.

At 1.91 m tall, his style of play is a little reminiscent of Erling Haaland, for whom there was no money last summer. Despite his long contract term, Højlund should be significantly more affordable than the Norwegian. But you wouldn’t get a ready-made top striker for that either.

Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is similar to Højlund. With eight goals in 21 Serie A games, he’s a far cry from the numbers produced by Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski. At the age of 23, the Serb is far from having reached his zenith. But that’s also because he doesn’t really get going at Juventus. Turin had transferred 70 million to Florence in January 2022.

Turin’s Dusan Vlahovic thanks the fans after the game.

There he scored 38 league goals in the one and a half seasons before his move – and with this mark he would be a little closer to Haaland and Co. At 1.90 meters he is also a classic center forward, who was last missing in the Bayern game.

Gonçalo Ramos

At the age of 21, the Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos belongs to the young hopeful category. 17 goals in 24 games in the Portuguese league helped the Benfica striker put his club top of the table. And Benfica’s own growth also scored several times in the Champions League.

It is Ramos’ second season as a regular at the Portuguese giants – the first in which he really excelled and was rewarded with a nomination for Portugal’s World Cup squad. Ramos also performed well at the World Cup: four goals in four games. However, it is currently difficult to estimate how interested FC Bayern is in signing Ramos.

Niclas filling jug

Niclas Füllkrug from SV Werder Bremen is currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga. Most recently, Lothar Matthäus suggested that FC Bayern should sign the 30-year-old. The advantages of the powerful striker: Bundesliga experience, he knows many Bayern players through the national team, he knows the language and he would be the cheapest option.

But does the filling pitcher actually meet Bayern’s requirements? With Choupo-Moting, Munich have a reliable option in the penalty area. But similar to the Choupo-Moting, the filling jug would not be the big solution. And the Werder professional also has some shortcomings in terms of play.

Romelu Lukaku

Two years ago, Romelu Lukaku was one of the absolute top strikers in the world. Fast, powerful, accurate, good ball handling. There’s hardly anything Lukaku can’t do – at least the Lukaku from back then. But since his return to Chelsea, Lukaku, now on loan to Inter Milan, has not been able to get going.

Juventus – Inter Milan

Coach back then in Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel. After public criticism of the club and the way they played, Lukaku fell out of favor with the German coach. That’s not the only reason why a move to FC Bayern would be more than surprising.

Those: BR24Sport

April 20, 2023 – 6:30 p.m