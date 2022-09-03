TURIN. «I am really satisfied with the market». Speaking at the Dogliani “TV Festival”, the grenade patron Urbano Cairo takes stock of the summer trading session that has just ended, in which Turin has lost almost all its flags, sustaining an impressive amount of transactions between entries (8) and exits , the most important was the sale of Bremer to Juventus for over 40 million euros: half of which immediately reinvested. «For me, Toro is only heart, the rules of my other companies do not apply and in fact in football I lose money – the words of the Turin president -. Several important players have left, but we have replaced them with quality people with great potential, plus we have rejuvenated the team and the young players are perfect for how Juric works ».

The publisher reviews some of the latest purchases, starting with the biggest surprise Radonjic, which the grenades bought from Marseille on loan with obligation to redeem. «He is doing very well, it was a wonderful discovery but he must continue like this – the president’s words -, but the others also got off to a good start. Vlasic showcased some of his baggage by showing excellent stuff and Miranchuk is also gifted with great shots. In attack we have a good quality, also considering the potential of Pellegri and Sanabria ». He likes the set up Taurus from head to toe, even if the icing on the cake (Praet) hasn’t arrived. “We have a group of excellent quality – the bet from Cairo -, Ricci has it and Schuurs, a very tall defender, has it too.”