Belotti away without a greeting, Bremer to Juve, Pobega by right to Milan. Mandragora who as future captain finds himself surprisingly a new Fiorentina player, Brekalo who slams the door even if, he, they wanted to redeem him: this only for the main releases. What a stress, the summer grenade, which for now, with no entrances able to mend the wounds, is practically at the starting point, but with less than a month to remedy. A situation that even the club had not imagined, aggravated by the sudden stop for Miranchuk, the Russian attacking midfielder whom Atalanta blocked with suitcases in hand, going back on his word: for now. We also lacked this to feed new concerns. And tensions. So, now, the deals that were given up are handled by Taurus with caution, if not suspicion. Until the signing, it’s best to keep your guard up. The lesson: anything can happen.

And the signing is what the grenades now expect from Emirhan Ilkhan, an 18-year-old boy considered to be a great talent in Turkey. He has already been blocked for a few days, now it is time to conclude for a graft that could hardly affect the strength of the team immediately, but would rekindle the light on the programming of a club that today appears in difficulty. The investment is 4.5 million and 20 percent of the future resale would go to Besiktas.

Protests are mounting on the Bosphorus, but the new promise of Turkish football has already taken the decision, as revealed by the president of the club Ahmet Nur Cebi, who had proposed the renewal of his contract. «For three days we have been trying to convince him – he explains – he, we also offered him the same salary that they promised him in Turin. He thanked him, but you told us he wants to leave. And I can’t hold back a guy who says he has other dreams, who wants to move to Europe: footballers are not slaves. However there is still nothing definitive, by Monday everything will be clearer ».

Turin presses, they want it immediately to avoid new scams, but also to channel it into a long path that will have to make it grow faster than its age. The confirmation of the payment of the release clause is just missing. The Cairo club would have tried to divide the expense into two installments, but received a clear refusal. Meanwhile, the Turkish sports channels are sure about the final grenade: Ilkhan will fly to Italy today (if he has not already landed in the city last night). The Toro midfielder of the future is expected to have a 4/5 year contract. And from the medical examinations, the ones that Miranchuk jumped by surprise. @ALL RIGHTS RESERVED