Turin and Cremonese draw 2-2 in the postponement of the 23rd day of Serie A. The grenades took the lead in the first half with a penalty from Sanabria, but the Grigiorossi put everything back in balance in the second half with Tsadjout, the first center of the season, and then overtook with a great shot Valeri. Shortly after, Singo’s goal fixes the final result which brings Toro to 31 points, ninth in the standings, while Cremonese remains last at 9 points.

Juric: “One of the best performances of the season”

“We’re doing great for me it was one of the best performances of the season and I’m super happy with this race“: thus the Turin coach, Ivan Juric. “We lack regular starters and in the second half we suffered their long balls due to physicality, but they are the characteristics of the players – explains the coach – and in my opinion we are going further: for us there are no ‘small teams’, because if we give up for a moment we become so too and there isn’t all this difference with the Cremonese”. We are entering the week that will lead to the derby against Juventus: “We want to prepare as much as possiblewe have eight days and I’d like people to stay close to us – concludes the Croatian in view of next Tuesday’s derby – because this team deserves more”.

Ballardini: “We know where we are, but we care about the performance”

Ballardini takes the point and the performance of the second half: “We don’t look at the standings because we know where we are, but we care about the performance and the attitude – comments the Cremonese coach – and we must always be those of the second half, when we have shown dynamism and aggression”. it’s exciting to receive these expressions of affection despite the results struggling to get there” concludes the coach of the Grigiorossi, who are always last and ten points behind the safety zone