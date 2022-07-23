The test, this time, is good. And the Turkish exam passed: Toro sent the Turkish champions of Trabzonspor out of control with three goals (to zero) and an appreciable performance for attitude, spirit, will. The Juric group works and works without rings from the market except those of Nemanja Radonjic, here in Kitzbuhel, the grenade cover man.

The Serbian winger gives himself a brace in the first half and, above all, sends the most important signals: in a team looking for quality and concreteness in front of goal, Radonjic proves to be able to turn the work of his teammates or the oversights of the team into gold. opponents. Scoring increases self-esteem, if you succeed against a formation, when the games are stopped, the score takes off stronger than you: Trabzonspor will be called, shortly, to the Champions League preliminaries and still have the batteries overloaded for a success in the championship that the boys of Trebizond lacked the beauty of 38 years and, for this reason, the two networks of Radonjic are not, then, so banal.

Two to zero in the first half, three at the end thanks to the goal – also for him this is the first time – of the young Demba Seck, good at putting pressure on the Turkish defenders and very good in the movements, if not as a central striker, as a winger who wants integrate into the Juric project. Well played Linetty, a bit of a playmaker, a bit of a midfielder, and it’s a good news this summer. Zima was careful in marking the giant ex Atalanta and ex Parma Cornelius, very attentive the couple, now very loyal, Lukic more Ricci. Verdi fought, Rodriguez committed, Singo enjoyed himself, Milinkovic-Savic dived into the second part. All without tears, then? Within the 90 minutes, yes, outside there is a market that, twenty days before the start of the championship, is more firm than ever.