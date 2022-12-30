A small but cumbersome annoyance falls on the expectation of the grenade fans for the restart of the championship. Turin-Verona, Grande Torino stadium, next Wednesday: the championship of Schuurs and associates starts again like this, but, for a few hours, the fate of those who would like to sit in the stands has been hanging on a decision.

The facts. The Observatory on sporting events, the body that gives individual competitions the accident risk parameter, has suspended the sale of tickets by sending the ball to the table of the Safety Analysis Committee. The reason? The leap in quality is due to the turbulence created by the Verona ultras who, just ten days ago, started a furious guerrilla war with the Croatians of NK Istria, who arrived in Veneto for the Christmas friendly: 34 reported, for most arriving from Croatia, four agents ended up in the emergency room. Guerrilla which, now, will result in the inevitable limitations for the away sector with a timing which, inevitably, will enter, or has already entered, on a collision course with the expectations of the grenade fans. The path full of good indications made by Juric’s boys before the break and the length of the World break itself, have increased the desire to return to the stadium and now the suspension of ticket sales has created an unexpected counter-attack. The verdict of the Security Committee will arrive in the next few hours, the Bull is already hoping today: the risk of confusion among his supporters is a real risk, the programming also skipped. Meanwhile, the trip to San Siro for Inter-Naples for residents of Campania is prohibited: the match is considered dangerous due to the rivalry between the fans and the sad precedents. —

© breaking latest news