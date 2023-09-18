Toronto Blue Jays Sweep Boston Red Sox in Thrilling Ninth Inning Finish

Blue Jays Sweep Series with Walk-Off Win Against Red Sox

In a thrilling conclusion to their three-game series, the Toronto Blue Jays secured a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Matt Chapman emerged as the hero of the game, smashing a game-winning double off the center field wall to seal the win for the Blue Jays in the ninth inning.

This win marks the ninth time this season that the Blue Jays have swept a series, highlighting their dominance on the field. Currently, they hold the last wild card spot in the American League, sitting half a game behind the Texas Rangers and half a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle, having lost eight of their last ten games. With this defeat, they now find themselves nine games behind the Blue Jays with just twelve games remaining in the season.

The game showcased some impressive performances from both teams. In the ninth inning, with Boston trailing 2-1, Rafael Devers came through with an impactful home run, rallying the Red Sox. Devers, who now boast 33 home runs this season, displayed his power at a crucial moment.

It was ultimately Cavan Biggio who kick-started the Blue Jays’ rally by hitting a one-out single off Garrett Whitlock. This set the stage for Chapman, who delivered his second double of the game to secure the walk-off victory for the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox saw notable contributions from their Dominican players, with Devers going 5-1 at the plate and Pablo Reyes delivering an RBI in his three at-bats. On the other side, the Blue Jays’ Dominican star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., had a solid performance, going 4-1.

The Toronto Blue Jays will now look to build on this sweep as they continue to push for a playoff spot. With just a handful of games left in the regular season, every win becomes vital. They will aim to maintain their momentum and secure their spot in the postseason.

