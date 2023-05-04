Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL: City of Lucky Hockey Losers

Dhe large gymnasium at the end of downtown Buffalo experiences a freak invasion at least once a year. Just like in February with a game during the regular ice hockey season. There are no exact numbers. Only estimates that in the sold-out arena, as is so often the case, the majority of spectators cheered on the visiting team. “It felt like a home game,” said Ryan O’Reilly, who added three goals in his Toronto Maple Leafs’ convincing 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabers.

The ice hockey jaunt across the border has become a ritual for thousands of Canadians. It’s 150 kilometers from Toronto, just under two hours by car. And that’s where you’ll be welcomed, at least by the most fatalistic annual pass holders among Sabers fans. Because the supporters of the Maple Leafs pay good prices.