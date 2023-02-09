11
Toronto Raptors get Jakob Poeltl. Spurs end up with Khem Birch, a protected first-round pick from 2024 and two future second-round picks.
Poeltl therefore returns to Canada after being traded at the time of the arrival of Kawhi Leonard.
The Raptors bring back the center they drafted, developed and traded for Kawhi Leonard with an intention of signing him to a new contract this summer, sources tell ESPN. Toronto’s been desperate for a center and they’ve landed him in Poeltl now.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023