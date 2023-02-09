Home Sports Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl returns from the Spurs
Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl returns from the Spurs

Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl returns from the Spurs

Toronto Raptors get Jakob Poeltl. Spurs end up with Khem Birch, a protected first-round pick from 2024 and two future second-round picks.

Poeltl therefore returns to Canada after being traded at the time of the arrival of Kawhi Leonard.

