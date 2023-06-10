Home » Toronto Raptors, the panchina to Serbian Darko Rajakovic
Toronto Raptors, the panchina to Serbian Darko Rajakovic

Toronto Raptors, the panchina to Serbian Darko Rajakovic

The Toronto Raptors have decided to bet on Darko Rajakovic for the role of new head coach.

The now former Memphis Grizzlies first assistant defeated competition from several candidates, including current Segafredo Virtus Bologna coach Sergio Scariolo.

Rajakovic, a 44-year-old Serbian, will receive this prestigious opportunity after an abundant decade between the G League, Thunder, Suns and – from 2020 – the Grizzlies.

