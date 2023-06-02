Toronto, two other Europeans racing beyond Scariolo

An international profile research, the one for the Toronto Raptors bench: in addition to the always hot name of Sergio Scariolo there are two other Europeans – currently assistant coaches in the NBA – in the running for the succession to Nick Nurse according to reports Marc Stein . The names are those of the Spaniard Jordi Fernandez (Brown’s deputy in Sacramento after a solid experience in Denver) and the Serbian Darko Rajaković, currently in Memphis and in the past also on the staff of Oklahoma City and Phoenix. Rajaković was also the first non-North American born to lead a G-League team (the Tulsa 66ers between 2012 and 2014).