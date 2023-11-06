Home » Toronto’s Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier Win Fourth Gold Gloves, Rookie Anthony Volpe and Brenton Doyle Among 13 New Honorees
Toronto's Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier Win Fourth Gold Gloves, Rookie Anthony Volpe and Brenton Doyle Among 13 New Honorees

Toronto’s Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier Win Fourth Gold Gloves, Rookie Anthony Volpe and Brenton Doyle Among 13 New Honorees

Toronto Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier secure their fourth Gold Gloves, while rookies Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees and Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies earn their first fielding honors. The winners were announced by Rawlings on Sunday, with Toronto, Texas, and the Chicago Cubs leading the way with three winners each.

Adding to their previous Gold Gloves, Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan, along with Cubs’ Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ, and Arizona’s Christian Walker, clinched their second awards. In the American League, first-time winners included Jonah Heim, Nathaniel Lowe, and Adolis García from the Texas Rangers, Jose Berrios from the Toronto Blue Jays, Mauricio Dubón from the Houston Astros, and Anthony Volpe.

The National League also saw first-time winners, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim from the San Diego Padres, Zack Wheeler from the Philadelphia Phillies, Gabriel Moreno from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nico Hoerner from the Cubs, and Ke’Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Brenton Doyle.

Ke’Bryan Hayes ended St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s streak of winning Gold Gloves in his first ten seasons, tying the record previously set by Seattle Mariners’ Ichiro Suzuki between 2001 and 2010. Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had won six consecutive Gold Gloves, was also a finalist in the right field and utility role categories.

The repeat winners include Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, and Christian Walker. Anthony Volpe, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Houston’s Jeremy Pena, became the second rookie to win the Gold Glove at shortstop.

Several players, including Jose Berrios, Matt Chapman, Andrés Giménez, Kevin Kiermaier, and Zack Wheeler, earned $50,000 bonuses in their contracts, while Ke’Bryan Hayes received a $25,000 bonus.

The Gold Glove Awards recognize exceptional defensive skills in Major League Baseball, with winners determined by a vote from managers and coaches in each league. The awards showcase the outstanding fielding abilities of these players who contribute greatly to their teams’ success.

