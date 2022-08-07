Original title: Toronto’s Queen Serena impacted the fourth championship in the first 9 appearances but failed to advance to the semi-finals

Live it, August 7. After the first round of the Wimbledon Tennis Open, Serena Williams’ long-awaited summer North American hard court season finally arrived. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will start her second women’s singles match of the season in Toronto on Monday, facing a qualifier. Looking back at her Rogers Cup Masters history, she has an impressive 34-5 record, especially in Toronto, where she’s 27-3 – even though she didn’t even have a ranking entering this year’s tournament, she definitely is the biggest threat!

Here’s a look back at Serena Williams’ magical moments north of the North:

1995: Quebec City (qualified out)

An unranked 14-year-old, Serena Williams made her debut in the now-suspended WTA 250 indoor event in Quebec City, losing 1-6, 1-6 to compatriot Anne, 18, in the first qualifying round. – Miller, who is ranked 149th in the world.

“I just remember being very nervous. I couldn’t believe I was playing.” In 2019, Williams recalled the game in an interview, “I just couldn’t handle the nervousness, the game was so big. I Wanting to go home and be better and then when I come back I’m more ready to play on the Pro Tour.”

2000: Montreal (final)

Serena Williams is now a Grand Slam champion! She had won the U.S. Open the year before and is currently ranked No. 7 in the world, and had just beaten world No. 1 Martina Hingis and No. 2 Lindsey Davenpo back-to-back the week before. Special won the championship in Los Angeles, so he was eyeing the championship in Montreal. She extended her winning streak to nine games in a row to reach the Montreal final and swept Hingis 6-0 in the first set, but then a left foot injury thwarted her 10-game winning streak, the Swiss 0-6 , 6-3, 3-0 pushed back the American Black Pearl and won the championship.

“These two games were completely different,” Hingis said later. “I thought at one point I was going to lose 6-0, 6-0, but I just stuck with it. I could see her not doing well in the third set. Jia, but I don’t want to give her a chance (to bounce back).”

2001: Toronto (championship)

Serena Williams took revenge in her first conquest of Canada in 2001, beating Monica Seles 7-5, 7-6(5) in the semifinals – which she had just lost to Los Angeles the previous week. The ninth-time Grand Slam champion — then ended her four-game losing streak by beating Jennifer Capriati 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-3 in the final — -Including the three-game losing streak in Miami, French Open and Wimbledon that year.

“This win is really satisfying for me,” Serena Williams told reporters. “It’s really satisfying to be a winner this year and go one step further. I really need a win.”

2005: Toronto (third round)

The only time Serena Williams didn’t make it to the semifinals or better at this Canadian WTA Masters 1000 roundup was in 2005, when she beat France 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a tough three-set first-round match. The girl, Stephanie Cohen Aloro, withdrew before the round of 16.

“I have no issues with my ankle, but I’m just dealing with some issues with my knee. Since the ankle injury, the knee has started to feel uncomfortable, so I just don’t think I can play well,” Williams said.

A few weeks later, Serena Williams reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, where she sadly lost to her sister Serena Williams.

2009: Toronto (semifinals)

Serena Williams shined in 2009, winning two of the year’s first three majors at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and when she played in Toronto, she was ranked second in the world However, in the semifinals, she encountered Dementieva, who was hot that year. In the end, she lost 6-7(2), 1-6 and was photographed by the Beijing Olympic champion. Dementieva finally went 6-4 in the final. , 6-3 victory over Sharapova won the championship.

“I really hope to play her again at the U.S. Open because I learned a lot from today’s match,” Williams said after the game — the pair didn’t meet in New York in the end, but Serena won The next match between them and the last match in their careers – the 2009 year-end finals, Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 revenge, the 2010 Sydney game, Serena Williams 6-3, 6-2 victory.

2011: Toronto (championship)

After 11 months away from the game with a foot injury and a pulmonary embolism, Serena Williams went on an 18-game winning streak in the summer of 2011, including a title in Toronto, where she defeated the former 6-4, 6-2 in the final. One-year French Open runner-up Samantha Stosur.

“It’s cool to play the way I’ve always played,” Williams said after the game. “Eight months ago, if I just wanted to win one game, it was Toronto. For whatever reason, I really want to win this game. “

2013: Toronto (championship)

Serena Williams’ most glorious victory in Canadian history came in Toronto in 2013, when she didn’t even lose a set on her way to the title, sweeping Romanian beauty Kostia 6-2, 6-0 in the final – the latter was advancing On the way to the final of the most important event of his career, he defeated three TOP 10 players in a row, Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Li Na.

This is the 8th of Williams’ crazy 11 crowns that year.

“I feel like I played a lot of games this year, although I don’t think I went too far,” Williams said. “I feel like I played important games, played well in those games, and moved on. “

2014: Montreal (semi-final)

After beating Caroline Wozniacki 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the quarterfinals, Serena Williams lost to her sister Williams in the semifinals by 7-6(2), 2-6, 3-6. At that time, Serena Williams had won five consecutive victories against Dawei, but Venus was too resilient this time.

“She’s been doing really well,” Williams said. “Obviously, I always want her to be the best she can be. I also want to be the best I can – but yeah, I’m really happy for her. “

2015: Toronto (semifinals)

In 2015, Williams came to Canada with a 16-game winning streak, including back-to-back Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and her semi-finals in Toronto 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 Lost to the Swiss genius Belinda Bencic, this is the first time in Bencic’s career to beat the world number one.

On the way to the promotion, Serena Williams beat Flavia Pennetta and Roberta Vinci in a row, but the two Italians will meet in the US Open final in a few weeks – Vinci also In the semifinals, Serena Williams’ dream of the annual Grand Slam was shattered.

2019: Toronto (runner-up)

After returning to the tour as a mother-level player, Serena Williams made her first Canadian appearance, reaching her fifth career Rogers Cup Masters final in Toronto, where she defeated Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4, reporting The one-shot revenge that he lost to his opponent in the US Open final the previous year. But in the final, Serena Williams suffered a back injury and withdrew from a 1-3 deficit to local super rookie Andreescu. A few weeks later at the US Open, Andreescu beat Serena Williams again to win the Grand Slam for the first time and create Canadian history.

2022: Toronto (TBD)

Serena Williams is 34-5 so far in the Rogers Cup Masters, 27-3 in Toronto and 7-2 in Montreal, and has advanced to at least the semifinals in eight of his nine previous appearances. What will her record be like this year?

