Torremaggiore (Foggia), kills his daughter and his wife’s alleged lover

Double murder and attempted murder during the night in Torremaggiore (Foggia). And man aged 51, Massimo De Santis, and one sixteen They were stabbed to death in a building in via Togliatti. The carabinieri stopped the father of the young girl, the 45-year-old Albanian Taulant Malaj, a baker. The girl she died defending her mother from her father’s aggression, shielding her with his body. The woman, who was injured, is not in danger of life and has been in the hospital in Foggia.

The motive of the crime The motive for the crime could be traced back to an alleged relationship between the 51-year-old and the wife of the alleged murderer. According to the reconstruction, the crime took place around two in the morning and the man was stabbed on the stairs of the building where he was staying. The 45-year-old then entered the house with the intention of killing his wife, but the 16-year-old intervened to defend her mother and was killed. The woman managed to escape and call the police. When the military arrived at the scene, they blocked the 45-year-old who, according to investigators, was wandering in the area looking for his other five-year-old son with the same woman. The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was recovered.

