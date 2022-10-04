Home Sports Tortona wins on his debut with a great comeback Trento ends up on the mat
Sports

Tortona wins on his debut with a great comeback Trento ends up on the mat

by admin
Tortona wins on his debut with a great comeback Trento ends up on the mat

Franco scabrosetti

03 October 2022

CASALE MONFERRATO

After the knockout against Sassari in the Super Cup, Bertram Tortona (without Macura and with Tavernelli on the scoresheet but remained on the bench) beat Dolomiti Energia Trentino on the first day of the championship. A painful and won victory thanks to an exceptional last quarter, in which the guys of coach Marco Ramondino believe in it, despite the fact that the game now seemed to be on the side of the team of coach Emanuele Molin, who builds his own advantage (always in double digits, +16 in the 3rd period) above all thanks to an airtight defense, capable of repelling any attempt to get closer by the Lions, and to rebound: 19 for the hosts against 39 for the guests at half-hour.

Trentino better at the start

Trento practically never leaves the Piedmontese the chance to try to build a second shot opportunity when they miss the first attempt. Tortona tries, especially in the second half, and with a partial of 5-0 returns to minus 7 (48-55) at 3’04 “from the end of the third period, but is promptly pushed back by the Trentino, who just at the end of the period again find +13 with a Toto Forray bomb.

the comeback from Tortona

Bertram shakes up in the last period and takes advantage of the steals, not being able to counter the Trentino rebounds: in this way she manages to get back in the race and even reaches parity (70-70) at 2’30 “from the siren, with a Filloy bomb bouncing off the iron, then enters. At 1’09 “Christon even scores +2, for the first time in the evening Bertram puts her nose ahead, apart from the initial 2-0 and 4-2. Cain’s two freeboys and Christon’s two put an end to the match. Trento tries but recovering 6 points in 12 seconds is almost prohibitive. So in the end it is Tortona to celebrate, with the audience of the PalaFerraris in Casale. Next Sunday at 5:35 pm the team of coach Ramondino will be engaged in Reggio Emilia in the refurbished PalaBigi. The people of Reggio come from the clear external success in Treviso. –

See also  Official: Tonga withdraws from 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to natural disasters_Cook Islands_Tahiti_Oceania Football Confederation

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Inter-Barcelona, ​​slow motion: the 1-1 is to be...

Expo Inox in great dust Zanellati: “Everything easier...

Spalletti remains cold: “Happy for my Napoli, but...

The Academy trembles with Real Meda Zecchino signs...

the latest video news from the world of...

National Table Tennis Men’s Team Chengdu World Table...

“Two points lost, but nice reaction after the...

World Table Tennis Championships Women’s Team Hong Kong,...

Ryder Cup: Donald and Johnson at the Colosseum...

Fan Zhendong advanced to the top of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy