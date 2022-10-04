CASALE MONFERRATO

After the knockout against Sassari in the Super Cup, Bertram Tortona (without Macura and with Tavernelli on the scoresheet but remained on the bench) beat Dolomiti Energia Trentino on the first day of the championship. A painful and won victory thanks to an exceptional last quarter, in which the guys of coach Marco Ramondino believe in it, despite the fact that the game now seemed to be on the side of the team of coach Emanuele Molin, who builds his own advantage (always in double digits, +16 in the 3rd period) above all thanks to an airtight defense, capable of repelling any attempt to get closer by the Lions, and to rebound: 19 for the hosts against 39 for the guests at half-hour.

Trentino better at the start

Trento practically never leaves the Piedmontese the chance to try to build a second shot opportunity when they miss the first attempt. Tortona tries, especially in the second half, and with a partial of 5-0 returns to minus 7 (48-55) at 3’04 “from the end of the third period, but is promptly pushed back by the Trentino, who just at the end of the period again find +13 with a Toto Forray bomb.

the comeback from Tortona

Bertram shakes up in the last period and takes advantage of the steals, not being able to counter the Trentino rebounds: in this way she manages to get back in the race and even reaches parity (70-70) at 2’30 “from the siren, with a Filloy bomb bouncing off the iron, then enters. At 1’09 “Christon even scores +2, for the first time in the evening Bertram puts her nose ahead, apart from the initial 2-0 and 4-2. Cain’s two freeboys and Christon’s two put an end to the match. Trento tries but recovering 6 points in 12 seconds is almost prohibitive. So in the end it is Tortona to celebrate, with the audience of the PalaFerraris in Casale. Next Sunday at 5:35 pm the team of coach Ramondino will be engaged in Reggio Emilia in the refurbished PalaBigi. The people of Reggio come from the clear external success in Treviso. –