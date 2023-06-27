Tortu: “Anti-Juve choir? I sang too”. But the gaffe at the European Championships becomes a coincidence

“Il anti-Juve chorus? I don’t understand the controversy, I heard it and I sang it too, even if I’m very hunchbacked”. The true Juventus player Filip Tortu so defuse the gaffe of the track being broadcast from the stadium’s speakers Chorzow during the victory partyItalia garlic European team championships of athletics. The intention was to send ‘It will be because I love you’ gods Riches and Poors, but the version was the stadium one, with the text changed. “We were there with an Inter friend, a Romanist and a Neapolitan, there we are embraced and we sang that too. It’s not our fault and they didn’t know not even that it was. There we laughed over, I live teasing him all year round, it’s part of football”, said the blue sprinter at the airport in Krakow before embarking to return to Italy. And he added: “It didn’t even seem like a controversy to make”.

Yet the controversy has started and the anti-Juve gaffe is becoming an international case involving the Polish organizing committee and the European Athletics Federation (European Athletics). “Following reports from anomalous events at the European Team Championships, which attracted the attention of athletes, fans and the media, we asked the organizers of the track and field competition to explain and take a position on the situations that have occurred”, reads one official statement signed by Marcin Nowakpresident of the organizing committee of the European Games in Poland. In the note, while not making explicit reference to the anti-Juventus chorus transmitted by the loudspeakers, it is underlined that “the European team championships took place within the framework of the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games programme, but the organizing committee is not responsible of their organization”. The organizers are precisely the European Athletics and the Silesian Stadium.

Finally, the press release underlines that “the European Games of Krakow-Malopolska 2023 are the largest multidisciplinary sporting event in the history of Poland. Nearly seven thousand athletes from 48 member countries of the European Olympic Committees came to compete in our country. Among them are i best athletes in many disciplines to compete for the Olympic qualification or in the European leagues. The best athletes have also arrived for the European Championships Team Athletics, which took place as part of the program of the III European Games 2023 at the Silesian Stadium”. In short, even if it was a trivial mistake, certain gaffes should not be admitted at these levels.

