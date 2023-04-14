Throw the house out the window and sell these items at a deeply discounted price

Alcampo is a chain of hypermarkets present in Spain, which is part of the Auchan Retail Group, one of the companies leaders in the distribution sector on an international level. The Alcampo brand was founded in 1981 and has more than 60 stores throughout Spain, offering a wide range of products and services.

At Alcampo, customers can find everything they need for the home, from food and beverages to personal care products, appliances, technology, clothing, and much more. In addition, the company has focused on offering a wide variety of fresh and high-quality products, such as fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and other local and regional products.

Alcampo is also characterized by offering competitive prices and special promotions on many of its products, which makes it an attractive option for those looking to save on their purchases. The company is committed to offering fair and transparent pricing, and has implemented several initiatives in this direction, such as eliminating products containing palm oil and reducing its carbon footprint.

Liquidation in garden furniture in Alcampo

If you are looking for bargains in garden furniture Alcampo has some offers that may interest you. So you have available 4-seater garden furniture set with a sofa, two armchairs and a table in aluminum with a tempered glass top and brown rattan. The Kactus Republic model is the California.

The two-seater sofa measures 142x93x85 centimeters, the armchairs 79x93x85 centimeters and the table 119x59x47 centimeters. The cushions are 6 centimeters high and the polyester cover is 180 grams. The price of the set is 599 euros.

If you are looking for something cheaper or smaller, you also have the Rosalie garden furniture, from the Keter brand. It is made up of two individual armchairs (63x65x74 centimeters), a two-seater sofa (113x65x74 centimeters) and a graphite-colored table (58c5x58x5x43 centimeters). This set is made of 100% recyclable polypropylene and 86% recycled material. It includes cushions and imitation rattan texture while the table has an imitation rezolith finish. At the moment it is out of stock on the web and it cost 239 euros.

In addition to garden sets, at Alcampo you also have other items available to condition your garden or terrace such as umbrellas, gazebos, folding tables, cushions, table lamps and solar beacons to place in the garden.