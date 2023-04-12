Home Sports Tottenham and Brighton charged by Football Association over “mass confrontation”
Tottenham and Brighton charged by Football Association over “mass confrontation”

Spurs interim boss Cristian Stellini protested his innocence after he and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi were dismissed

Tottenham and Brighton have both been charged by the Football Association following a “mass confrontation” during Spurs’ 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Spurs interim boss Cristian Stellini and his Seagulls counterpart Roberto de Zerbi were sent off after staff from both sides clashed in the 58th minute.

The FA said both clubs failed to ensure “technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

Spurs and Brighton have until Monday, 17 April to respond to the charge.

The incident occurred after De Zerbi’s side had a goal disallowed for handball for a second time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) later turned down a penalty appeal and refereeing body PGMOL has since admitted Brighton should have been awarded a spot-kick.

