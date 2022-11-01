Eintracht and Tottenham are also ahead: the 14 teams are already in the second round

Only two places left to be assigned: Milan and Salzburg in group E play them, Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in group F. Naples, Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City close in first place. Real is also almost certain, while Psg and Benfica compete for it in the last round. On Monday at 12 the draws in Nyon

