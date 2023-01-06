Original title: Tottenham beat Crystal Palace to stop the decline, Kane and Sun Xingmin ushered in milestones

China News Service, January 5th, in the early morning of the 5th Beijing time, the 19th round of the Premier League continued. With the goals of Kane, Sun Xingmin and others, Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 4-0, stopping the recent decline.

In the first half of the game, Tottenham took the initiative, but did not score a goal. In the 48th minute of the easy side battle, Perisic made a pass from the left and Kane scored with a header. Five minutes later, Kane scored twice with a low shot after receiving a wonderful pass from Hill.

In the 68th minute, Doherty made a successful push and extended the score to 3:0. In the 73rd minute, Kane’s long pass accurately found Sun Xingmin, who was advancing quickly, and the latter volleyed with his left foot to score. In the end, the score was fixed at 4:0.

This game is Kane’s 300th game in the Premier League. He scored two goals in this campaign, becoming the second player since Sheringham to score goals in his 100th, 200th and 300th league appearances.

And Sun Xingmin also broke his 110-day Premier League scoring drought. This is his 200th Premier League start, becoming the first Asian player to achieve this achievement.

Statistics show that Kane and Sun Xingmin have scored in 34 Premier League games at the same time. They surpassed Salah and Mane to become the combination with the most goals in the same game in the history of the Premier League.

The two also expressed the hope that this game will be a turning point and make the team better and better.